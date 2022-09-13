Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Taraji P. Henson celebrates birthday dancing onstage with Usher in Las Vegas

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson made her 52nd birthday unforgettable with a sexy dance with Usher during his Las Vegas residency.

The Hidden Figures star saved her best moves for the eight-time Grammy winner as he serenaded her with Bobby Brown’s “Rock Wit’cha” Saturday night at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

“To@tarajiphenson and all the birthday girls that celebrated with me last night….” the 43-year-old entertainer captioned the video on Instagram. “Do yo dance it’s yo birthday….”

Henson shared a series of videos from the show, commenting, “Soooooo about last night!!! Thank you @Usher #wehadatimelastnight #birthdaybehavior #virgoseason.”

Taraji also posted a video from their dance and thanked Usher for the “amazing birthday turn up.”

The “My Boo” singer is continuing his residency through July 2023.

On Monday, Usher announced he is releasing a special 25th anniversary edition of his 1997 seven-times Platinum My Way album.

The special edition features the original album, plus three “reimagined” versions of the album’s three monster hits: “My Way,” “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna.” The new version will be released on September 16 and is now available to presave.

Also on September 16, a mini-documentary about the album will premiere on Usher’s YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

