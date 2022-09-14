Wednesday, September 14, 2022
“I gotta shine right out the gate”: See Niecy Nash-Betts shine in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ trailer

ABC/Eric McCandless

On Wednesday, ABC dropped the first full trailer to its spin-off The Rookie: Feds. As previously reported, Niecy Nash-Betts stars in the series, reprising her Rookie role of Simone Clark, a plain-talking newbie FBI agent. 

The flagship show’s John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion, also appears in the new clip, showing there will be crossover between the two Los Angeles-based programs.

“I need outside-the-box thinkers who keep things low-key, and that’s just not you,” says Simone’s new boss, the by-the-book Special Agent Matthew Garza, played by Felix Solis.

A colleague advises Simone to not ruffle any feathers during her six-month probationary period, to which the new fed replies, “I don’t got that kinda time. I’m not 25! I gotta shine right out the gate!”

She proves it later in the trailer by snagging some of a fleeing suspect’s DNA underneath her perfectly done acrylic nails — appropriate for the former Claws star. “Pretty good, right?” she laughs. 

The show kicks off September 27 on ABC. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

