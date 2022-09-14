“If not now, when?” John Stamos says losing Bob Saget inspired him to write his memoir

Disney+

(NOTE LANGUAGE) John Stamos admits he “never planned to write” his forthcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me, until the death of dear friend Bob Saget in January of this year.

“After losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when?” Stamos said in his announcement of the book.

He calls the release, due out next fall, “my story about Hollywood, fame, fortune, and f***ups.”

“It’s also about home, heart, and healing,” the Full House and Big Shots star continues.

Publisher Henry Holt teases in the announcement, “If You Would Have Told Me is the story not only of a life lived in front of the camera, but of the surreal highs and devastating lows of a misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a dorky kid from Orange County, and of his midlife quest to find sobriety and a family of his own.”

Calling the writing process “cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking,” Stamos says, “I hope my memoir offers a window into my heart and mind and helps readers find little moments of magic that make life worth living.”

“Honestly, while writing this book I’ve realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them,” he jokes.

