Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Paramount+ announces more ‘Halo’ is on the way

By staff
Paramount+ has announced a second season of Halo is already blasting off.

Production has just begun on the sophomore season of the video game-turned-streaming show in Budapest, Hungary, reports the streaming service.

Like the game, the show centers on the 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. The tip of the spear is Pablo Schreiber‘s super-soldier Spartan-117, also known as Master Chief.

The actor and Natascha McElhone, who returns as Dr. Halsey, are also serving as producers this season, which will also see actors Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo join the cast as series regulars.

According to the streaming service, Vampire Diaries vet Morgan plays James Ackerson, “a formidable intelligence operative,” and Rodlo plays Talia Perez, “a corporal specializing in linguistics … who has yet to see any real combat.”

Fiona O’Shaughnessy and Tylan Bailey also return in season 2, along with other Halo stars, among them Bokeem Woodbine and Halo game series star Jen Taylor, who reprises as the A.I. Cortana.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

