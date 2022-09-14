Queen Elizabeth live updates: Procession with royal family to begin

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II “died peacefully” on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Balmoral Castle, the British royal family’s estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96.

Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She ascended to the throne in 1952 and, in June, celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as queen.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Sep 14, 8:31 AM EDT

What to expect Wednesday

On Wednesday, a procession will take Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.

The procession, which begins at 9:22 a.m. ET, includes King Charles and members of the royal family.

The coffin will arrive at Westminster Hall at 10 a.m. ET which will be followed by a short service.

At 6 p.m. ET, Westminster Hall will open to the public to allow them to pay their respects as Queen Elizabeth lies in state.

Sep 14, 5:14 AM EDT

Heathrow flights to be delayed during queen’s coffin procession on Wednesday

Heathrow Airport flights will be delayed so they do not disturb the Queen’s coffin procession on Wednesday. The west London airport said in a statement that “out of respect” for the mourning period it will be making “appropriate alterations to our operation”.

These include flights being disrupted between 1:50 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday to “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”

Sep 13, 6:46 PM EDT

Who’s set to march in Wednesday’s procession of queen’s coffin

The procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday will leave from Buckingham Palace at 9:22 a.m. ET and arrive at Westminster Hall at 10 a.m. ET, a palace spokesperson said.

Members of the royal family who will be in the procession include King Charles III; Prince Andrew, duke of York; Anne, princess Royal; Prince Edward, earl of Wessex; William, prince of Wales; and Harry, duke of Sussex, among others, the spokesperson said.

Other members of the royal family will travel to the hall by car, including Camilla, queen consort; Sophie, countess of Wessex; Catherine, princess of Wales; and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, according to the spokesperson.

Once they arrive at Westminster Hall, the archbishop of Canterbury will lead a short service. The queen’s lying in state will begin at noon ET.

Sep 13, 3:13 PM EDT

Coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

The public cheered as the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin pulled into Buckingham Palace Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth’s children and grandchildren were to meet the late queen’s casket as it arrived at Buckingham Palace, according to the palace.

Sep 13, 2:38 PM EDT

Hearse carrying queen’s coffin en route to Buckingham Palace

After the plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin landed at Royal Air Force Northolt in England, the coffin was moved to a state hearse.

The hearse is headed to Buckingham Palace where the coffin will be greeted by King Charles and his family.

The state hearse was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, and Queen Elizabeth was consulted on the plans, according to a palace spokesperson. The hearse was designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of the coffin, the spokesperson said.

Sep 13, 2:15 PM EDT

Canada announces national day of mourning

Canada will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth with a national day of mourning on the day of the funeral, Monday, Sept. 19.

“There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference in New Brunswick Tuesday. “For our part, we will be letting federal employees know that Monday will be a day of mourning.”

Sep 13, 2:12 PM EDT

Princess Anne releases statement on queen’s death

Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, said in a statement Tuesday, “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life.”

Anne, who has been accompanying her mother’s casket from Scotland to England said, “The love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

She added, “I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”

Sep 13, 1:55 PM EDT

Plane carrying queen’s coffin lands in England

The plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has landed at Royal Air Force Northolt in England. A hearse will now carry the coffin to Buckingham Palace where it will be greeted by King Charles and his family.

Sep 13, 12:43 PM EDT

Plane carrying queen’s coffin departs from Edinburgh Airport

The plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has departed from Edinburgh Airport to head to London.

Princess Anne is traveling to London alongside the coffin.

Meanwhile, King Charles has left Northern Ireland to return to London.

Charles and his family will greet the coffin at Buckingham Palace.

Sep 13, 11:58 AM EDT

People line up in London to see queen more than 24 hours before doors open

People have already started lining up in London to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state, even though the first mourners will not be let in until 5 p.m. local time Wednesday.

About one dozen people are in line so far, most with camping chairs.

They are ready to wait all night under the rain, worried that otherwise they risk missing their chance to pay their respects.

Glyn Norris, 63, who was setting up to wait, told ABC News it was a “no-brainer” to be there already.

“She’s reigned for 70 years — 24 hours in the rain isn’t going to hurt me,” he said. “She’s been with me for 63 years. She’s like a grandmother that I’ve never met.”

People in the line are not allowed to camp in tents, so he and others will just be in coats or sitting up in sleeping bags.

“I have pretty much everything I need for the next day and a half,” Norris said. “I’ve got an umbrella, I’ve got chargers, I’ve got batteries, I’ve got food, I’ve got drink, I’ve got warm clothing for the evening, gloves, fleece, over jacket, hat.”

He said of the queen, “I think she’s done a fantastic job. And I’m very proud to be British.”

-ABC News’ Patrick Reevell

Sep 13, 11:37 AM EDT

US House to honor queen with moment of silence

The House of Representatives will hold a moment of silence on the floor Tuesday evening to recognize Queen Elizabeth II.

Sep 13, 9:10 AM EDT

What to expect Tuesday: Coffin to arrive at Buckingham Palace

As King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, visit Northern Ireland Tuesday, the coffin of the king’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, remains at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland.

Around noon ET, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be taken by hearse from St. Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport. At about 1 p.m. ET, the plane carrying the coffin will take off for London, with Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, on board.

The coffin is set to arrive at Buckingham Palace at about 3 p.m. ET. King Charles, Camilla and other members of the royal family will greet the coffin as it arrives.

People are expected to line the streets of London to watch the hearse drive by on its way to Buckingham Palace.

Sep 13, 7:33 AM EDT

King, queen consort arrive in Northern Ireland

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, are in Belfast in Northern Ireland on Tuesday to meet with leaders and attend a service in honor of the king’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

During Tuesday’s trip, Charles will meet with the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five biggest political parties. The king and queen consort will then attend a service at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast before flying to London.

Sep 13, 5:36 AM EDT

Queen Elizabeth II set to make final journey to London on Tuesday

Thousands of well-wishers in Scotland have been paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin currently remains at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh until 12 p.m. ET. The queen, accompanied by the Princess Royal, will then will start her final journey to London.

The queen’s coffin is expected to land at RAF Northolt at approximately 2 p.m. ET. It will then be driven to London before arriving at Buckingham Palace at 2:50 p.m. The route she will take to the palace has been publicized and large crowds are expected, along with an outpouring of emotion, as the queen returns to her capital for the last time.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days beginning on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Sep 12, 4:10 PM EDT

Queen’s children hold vigil at her coffin

King Charles III and his siblings, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward, held a vigil at their mother’s coffin at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland.

On Tuesday, Princess Anne will travel with the queen’s coffin to London.

Sep 12, 1:48 PM EDT

King Charles addresses Scottish Parliament

King Charles III was greeted by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon when he arrived at Scottish Parliament on Monday.

Charles said to Parliament members, “I know that the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland share with me a profound sense of grief at the death of my beloved mother. Through all the years of her reign, The Queen, like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land, and in the hearts of its people, a haven and a home. My mother felt, as I do, the greatest admiration for the Scottish people, for their magnificent achievements and their indomitable spirit.”

Charles said he’s passing to his son Prince William the title of “Duke of Rothesay, and the other Scottish titles which I have had the honour to carry for so long.”

He continued, “I take up my new duties with thankfulness for all that Scotland has given me, with resolve to seek always the welfare of our country and its people, and with wholehearted trust in your goodwill and good counsel as we take forward that task together.”

Sep 12, 10:32 AM EDT

Queen’s coffin brought inside St. Giles’ Cathedral

The queen’s coffin has arrived inside St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The wreath of flowers on the coffin includes dried white heather from the queen’s beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

After the service, the coffin will remain at the cathedral for 24 hours so the people of Scotland can pay their respects.

Sep 12, 10:22 AM EDT

Queen’s children follow coffin from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral

Queen Elizabeth II’s four children — the new King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward — are walking behind the hearse carrying her coffin from Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland.

The walk is nearly one mile.

The people of Scotland have lined up to silently watch the procession.

The coffin will lie in rest at St. Giles’ Cathedral on Monday. The coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday.

Sep 12, 10:08 AM EDT

24-hour access for public to attend queen’s lying-in-state in London

Members of the public will be able to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II later this week, as the late monarch lies in state at the U.K. Houses of Parliament in London for four days.

According to a press release from the U.K. government on Monday, people will be allowed to “file past the coffin 24 hours a day” inside Westminster Hall from 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. local time on Sept. 19, the day of the funeral.

“Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight,” the government added. “Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times.”

All attendees must go through “airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in, with only small bags permitted,” according to the government.

Sep 12, 10:05 AM EDT

Queen’s children follow coffin from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral

Queen Elizabeth II’s four children — the new King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward — are walking behind the hearse carrying her coffin from Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland.

The walk is nearly one mile.

The people of Scotland have lined up to silently watch the procession.

The coffin will lie in rest at St. Giles’ Cathedral on Monday. The coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday.

Sep 12, 9:52 AM EDT

King Charles given keys to city of Edinburgh

King Charles III was presented with keys to the city of Edinburgh after he arrived in Scotland on Monday, as a part of the Ceremony of the Keys tradition as monarch. Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge welcomed the new king to his “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland.”

Sep 12, 7:37 AM EDT

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, arrive in Edinburgh

Britain’s King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, traveled on Monday from London to Edinburgh, where they will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it is transported in a procession through the Scottish capital.

Thousands of people have lined the streets since the coffin carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II began its final journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the 96-year-old monarch died last Thursday. On Monday, the coffin will be moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, with Charles and Camilla walking behind it along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

A service to celebrate the late queen’s life will take place Monday afternoon at St. Giles’ Cathedral, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects and view the coffin for 24 hours before it is flown to London on Tuesday.

Charles and Camilla will also hold a vigil at St. Giles Cathedral on Monday evening.

Sep 12, 6:00 AM EDT

King Charles III addresses UK Parliament for 1st time

King Charles III addressed the U.K. Houses of Parliament for the first time as sovereign on Monday morning.

Speakers from both Houses of Parliament addressed the new king at Westminster Hall in London. Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, then gave a reply in front of some 1,200 people gathered inside.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all,” Charles said in a brief speech.

“We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples. While very young, her late majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation,” he added. “This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

Sep 12, 5:34 AM EDT

Prince Harry pays tribute to queen in 1st statement since her death

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, paid tribute to his grandmother on Monday in his first statement since her death, thanking the late queen for her “commitment to service,” “sound advice” and “infectious smile.”

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” Harry said. “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great- grandchildren,” he continued. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile,” he added. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Sep 11, 10:54 PM EDT

How the public can attend Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state at Westminster Hall

The U.K. government has released details on how members of the public can pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until Monday, Sept. 19.

The queen’s coffin will travel in a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster for the lying in state, the U.K. government said on its website, where it will rest on a raised platform and “be draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.”

“Each corner of the platform will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London,” the government said.

Members of the public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day, starting at 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on the day of the queen’s funeral, Sept. 19.

The government advised the public to expect to wait in line for long hours, “possibly overnight,” and that there would be “airport-style security” and only small bags permitted, as well as restrictions on what can be taken inside.

Sep 11, 2:59 PM EDT

Biden formally accepts invite to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, the White House said Sunday.

“This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19. He will be accompanied by the First Lady,” the statement from the White House reads.

Sep 10, 12:50 PM EDT

Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle view flowers together

Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, viewed flowers together outside Windsor Castle Saturday.

This is the first time the four have been seen together in public since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the United States.

A representative for William, the Prince of Wales told ABC News the prince invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales.

Sep 10, 12:21 PM EDT

Queen’s funeral to be held Sept. 19

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

Sep 10, 12:07 PM EDT

William, Prince of Wales, makes 1st statement since the queen’s death

William, Prince of Wales said he is grateful for the queen’s presence in his life, in his first statement since the death of the queen. William said that he recognized the world lost an “extraordinary leader.”

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives,” William said.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” William said.

“I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all,” William said.

Sep 10, 7:20 AM EDT

King Charles III officially proclaimed king by Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 5 a.m. on Saturday. The ceremony is being televised for the first time in history.

A Principal Proclamation will then be read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms in the open air from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s an hour later at 6 a.m. ET.

It will be followed by a flurry of Proclamations around the country, with the second one at City of London at the Royal Exchange at midday on Saturday, and further Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace issued details of the arrangements, considered the first official orders of business of a new reign, on Friday.

Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation of a new monarch.

But with the number of privy counsellors –- who are lifetime members and mostly past and present politicians –- now standing at more than 700, restrictions have been put in place. This does not affect the constitutional process.

Sep 10, 4:59 AM EDT

King Charles III to receive several key audiences today at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III will undertake a number of important meetings at Buckingham Palace today following his formal proclamation as king this morning.

The king is scheduled to meet with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, at 9 a.m. ET followed by a meeting with the U.K.’s newly appointed prime minister, Liz Truss, and members of her cabinet at 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 10 a.m. ET, King Charles II will receive the leaders of the opposition parties at Buckingham Palace before his final scheduled meeting of the day at 11 a.m. ET where he will receive David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster.

Sep 09, 8:02 PM EDT

A look at Queen Elizabeth’s lifelong love of corgis

Perhaps no animal has been so closely associated with a world figure as corgis were with Queen Elizabeth II.

Her death sparked an outpouring of photographs and drawings of her and her dogs throughout the years.

Fellow dog owners are also planning to celebrate the queen’s life of service with a corgi parade outside of Buckingham Palace next month, the U.K. newspaper The Daily Mirror reported.

Sep 09, 1:52 PM EDT

Biden says he will attend the queen’s funeral

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going,” Biden told reporters on the tarmac of Ohio’s Columbus International Airport.

Buckingham Palace has not yet announced when the queen’s funeral will be held.

Asked if he had spoken to King Charles III yet, Biden said, “I know him, I haven’t spoken to him. I did not call him yet.”

Sep 09, 1:36 PM EDT

King Charles III pledges to uphold Britain’s constitutional principals

In his first speech as monarch, King Charles III pledged to follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II, upholding Britain’s Constitution.

“As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” King Charles III said.

“And, wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love as I have throughout my life,” he added.

The king also recognized his new role, and the changes it will bring.

“My life will, of course, change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But, I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others,” the king later said.

Sep 09, 1:18 PM EDT

New titles announced for Prince William and Catherine

King Charles III announced new titles for his son, Prince William, and his son’s wife, Catherine, previously the duke and duchess of Cambridge.

They are now the new prince and princess of Wales, the new king announced in a speech from Buckingham Palace Friday.

“Our new prince and princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations,” King Charles said in the prerecorded message.

William’s mother, Diana, was the last princess of Wales. Charles’ wife, Camilla, never took the title. With Charles’ ascension, her title is now queen consort.

King Charles also mentioned his younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king said.

Sep 09, 1:17 PM EDT

‘Thank you for your love and devotion,’ King Charles III remembers the queen

In his first address, King Charles III ended his address thanking his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for her lifetime of service and her love and devotion.

“To my darling mama, as you begin your gray last journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this. Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family, and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years,” King Charles III said.

The king also expressed his gratitude for the “condolences and support” that his family has received after the passing of the queen.

Sep 09, 1:10 PM EDT

King Charles III expresses ‘profound grief’ after death of the queen

King Charles III delivered his first address as monarch Friday, in remembrance of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, saying her death has brought him “profound sorrow” and “great sadness.”

“Throughout her life, her majesty, the queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration. An example to me and to all my family. And we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” King Charles said.

The king said the queen’s affection, admiration and respect were a hallmark of her reign.

“I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honor her service,” he later added.

Sep 09, 12:25 PM EDT

Prime Minister Liz Truss meets with king

British Prime Minister Liz Truss met with King Charles III Friday, shortly after he arrived at Buckingham Palace.

Sep 09, 11:13 AM EDT

English Premier League postpones weekend matches

England’s top soccer league has postponed its slate of matches this weekend in tribute to the queen’s death.

“We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country,” Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a statement. “As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.”

He continued, “This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The queen never made her “football” allegiances clear over her reign, but the new king, Charles III, has been public about his support for Burnley Football Club. With the postponements, he’ll have to hold off on watching their next match against Norwich City.

The EPL said it would announce any further postponements, such as on the day of the queen’s funeral, “in due course.”

Sep 09, 9:43 AM EDT

King Charles III views flowers outside Buckingham Palace

King Charles III has landed in London, returning from Balmoral Castle where the queen was when she died. The king walked outside Buckingham Palace, shaking hands and greeting people who gathered to share their condolences.

The king and Camila, the queen consort, walked outside the gates of Buckingham Palace viewing flowers left by people mourning the death of the queen.

As the king arrived outside, the Royal Standard was raised above Buckingham Palace for the first time during his reign.

Sep 09, 8:53 AM EDT

British Parliament members pays tribute to the queen

Both British houses of Parliament are meeting Friday for members to pay tribute to the queen in a special session of condolence.

Politics in both Houses will be on hold for a period of mourning.

“For the 70 glorious years of her reign, our queen was at the heart of this nation’s life,” Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said. “She did not simply reign over us, she lived alongside us.”

“It seems impossible to imagine a Britain without her,” he added.

There will also be a rare Saturday meeting where senior members of Parliament can take an oath of allegiance to the king. The meeting will end with an address to the king expressing condolences following his mother’s death.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will determine the timetable in the House for the following days, which is expected to be significantly reduced until after the state funeral for the queen.

This means new laws cannot be passed until Parliament returns, though it could be recalled for pressing matters.

-ABC News’ Zoe Magee

Sep 09, 8:37 AM EDT

King Charles III set to deliver remarks today

King Charles III will return to London this afternoon to record a televised address to the nation from Buckingham Palace. The speech will air at 1 p.m. ET before he attends the national service of thanksgiving for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. Paul’s Cathedral at 2 p.m. ET.

King Charles will be officially proclaimed king at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday from the balcony at St James’ Palace. The first son of Queen Elizabeth II became king the minute his mother died but the formal announcement will be made on Saturday.

Sep 09, 7:24 AM EDT

Sec. of State Antony Blinken comments on death of Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has shared the following statement to the people of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022:

Together with the American people, I extend my deepest sympathies to His Majesty The King, the entire Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the peoples of the Commonwealth on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

For more than 70 years – a period during which the United Kingdom and the world witnessed unprecedented change – Queen Elizabeth personified a sense of stability. During a time of tremendous division, she was a source of unity.

Her influence extended well beyond the Commonwealth. As Queen, she visited more than 120 countries, including the United States, where she made a point of meeting not only with leaders, but with people from all walks of life. She was the embodiment of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, and a symbol of the enduring alliance that has seen our nations through the greatest tests of the 20th and 21st centuries.

We join people around the world in mourning her passing, and we will forever be inspired by the memory of her service, leadership, and friendship.

Sep 09, 5:17 AM EDT

The queen’s final moments

Prince Charles and Princess Anne were with their mother in her final hours.

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie raced to be by her side, as did her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry but they did not get there in time.

Sep 09, 12:36 AM EDT

World reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Cities around the world joined in mourning Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.

See photos of the global reaction here.

Sep 08, 10:16 PM EDT

Who’s who in the British royal family

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by three sons, a daughter, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Here’s a guide to the most well-known living members of the House of Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Their deaths marked the end of a seven-decade love story that started before the queen ascended to the throne.

The two married on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, despite some reported reservations from her father’s courtiers.

Five years later, she became the queen, and he gave up his career in the Royal Navy to support his wife.

Read more about their relationship.

Sep 08, 7:29 PM EDT

A look back at Queen Elizabeth II’s 7-decade marriage

Queen Elizabeth II was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Their deaths marked the end of a seven-decade love story that started before the queen ascended to the throne.

The two married on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, despite some reported reservations from her father’s courtiers.

Five years later, she became the queen, and he gave up his career in the Royal Navy to support his wife.

Read more about their relationship.

Sep 08, 5:43 PM EDT

With Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Camilla becomes queen consort

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles becomes king and his wife Camilla becomes queen consort.

The queen made the request for the title in February, saying that “it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The statement marked the first time the queen had publicly addressed her daughter-in-law’s role in the future monarchy.

Read more about the role of queen consort.

Sep 08, 3:36 PM EDT

Meet the new king

The eldest son of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has taken his late mother’s place on the throne.

King Charles III is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Upon the death of his mother on Sept. 8, Charles succeeded her as king of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

Charles, 73, was born at Buckingham Palace in London in 1948. He was just 3 years old when he became the heir apparent as his mother acceded to the throne as queen, following the death of her father, King George VI.

Want to know more about the new king? Click here.

Sep 08, 3:26 PM EDT

Biden orders flags to half-staff

In a new proclamation, President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff “until sunset, on the day of interment,” as a “mark of the respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment,” the proclamation reads.

He continued, “I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Sep 08, 3:15 PM EDT

Former US presidents react over queen’s death

Former presidents of the United States have released statements in reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

President Bill Clinton said in a statement that he and former first lady Hillary Clinton are mourning the passing of Her Majesty with the royal family and the rest of the world, describing her life as “extraordinary.”

“Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people,” Bill Clinton said. “In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity and strength.”

Bill Clinton added that he and Hillary Clinton “will always be grateful” to the kindness the queen showed them during visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000.

President George W. Bush said in a statement that he and former first lady Laura Bush were “honored” to know the queen, describing her as a “woman of great intellect, charm and wit.”

“Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency,” George W. Bush said.

The queen was able to lead the U.K. through dark moments with “her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow,” George W. Bush said.

“Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign,” George W. Bush said. “Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship.”

President Barack Obama said in a statement that he and former first lady Michelle Obama were “lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty,” adding that the queen “meant a great deal to” to them.

“Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” Barack Obama said. “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Barack Obama continued, “Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”

President Donald Trump also released a statement following the news of the queen’s death, saying that he and former first lady Melania Trump will always cherish their time together with the queen and will “never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor.”

“Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Donald Trump said on Truth Social, his social media platform. “Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.”

Sep 08, 2:47 PM EDT

UK thrived under Elizabeth’s reign, says Liz Truss

The newly appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, emphasized the importance of Queen Elizabeth II’s rule while addressing the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch on Thursday.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” Truss said outside of 10 Downing Street on Thursday. “Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

Among the accomplishments Truss highlighted were Elizabeth’s accomplishment of growing the Commonwealth from a small group of seven countries to a “family of 56 nations” as well as visiting more than 100 countries as sovereign.

The queen, who met with Truss on Tuesday at Balmoral, invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, to form a new government as prime minister, an act emblematic of the queen’s devotion to duty, Truss said.

“Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister,” Truss said, describing her as the “the very spirit of Great Britain.”

Truss also extended condolences to the now-King Charles III, calling for the country to support him in the passing of the crown.

“We offer him our loyalty, and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long,” Truss said.

Sep 08, 2:21 PM EDT

Charles on queen’s passing: ‘A moment of the greatest sadness’

The queen’s eldest son and new king of England — who will be known as King Charles III — released a statement following his mother’s passing.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the statement continued.

Sep 08, 2:06 PM EDT

UK lowers flags to half-mast as rainbows appear

The U.K. ordered all flags to fly at half-mast in the wake of the queen’s death Thursday.

In a bit of fortuitous timing, the rain clouds eased up following the announcement and rainbows appeared over Buckingham Palace.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also ordered the flags to fly at half-mast over the Capitol in tribute to the monarch, according to her deputy chief of staff.

Sep 08, 2:02 PM EDT

How the British royal line of succession changes

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there is a new line of succession to the British throne.

The queen’s oldest son, Charles, the Prince of Wales, is now the new king. Members of his direct family — including his sons, Princes William and Harry — are now higher in the line of succession.

In general, succession falls to the first-born child of the heir and their children, followed by the next oldest sibling of the heir and their offspring and so on.

Read more about the line of succession here.

Sep 08, 1:51 PM EDT

What comes next after queen’s passing?

With the queen’s death come questions about what happens next, as the world has not witnessed a changeover in Britain’s monarchy in 70 years.

The U.K. government and the royal family have been planning for years to ensure a smooth transition after the queen’s death, and to appropriately honor her history-making reign.

Read more about what might happen in the days to come.

Sep 08, 1:32 PM EDT

Queen dies at 96

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Elizabeth is survived by her three sons, Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; her daughter, Anne, Princess Royal; her eight grandchildren, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; Peter and Zara Phillips; Lady Louise Windsor; and James, Viscount Severn. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Her oldest son, Charles, succeeds her as king. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is expected to become queen consort, a title that Elizabeth requested at the time of her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Charles’s oldest son, William, is now heir apparent to the throne.

Sep 08, 1:10 PM EDT

Biden briefed on queen’s health, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and “will be updated throughout the day concerning news out of the United Kingdom,” given the reports of her health, White House spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday

“His and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family,” Kirby told reporters.

Biden also expressed that his thoughts are with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office on Tuesday and is currently taking part in a previously scheduled phone call with Biden and other allies focused on “continued support for Ukraine,” according to Kirby.

“I can tell you that in this video conference that the president is having as we speak, I can tell you that he did convey to Prime Minister Truss, who is on the video teleconference, that he and Dr. Biden are thinking very much of the queen and the family and the people of the United Kingdom,” Kirby said.

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Sep 08, 10:05 AM EDT

UK prime minister ‘deeply concerned’ about queen

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss took to Twitter on Thursday to say that her “thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss tweeted.

Truss, who was recently selected as the new leader of the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative Party, had an audience with the queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, during which she was formally asked to form a new government as prime minister after Boris Johnson’s official resignation. It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the ceremonial transfer of power was held at Balmoral, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

Sep 08, 9:41 AM EDT

Senior royals head to Balmoral Castle

Senior members of the British royal family are either at or on their way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II remains “under medical supervision.”

The queen’s oldest child and the heir to her throne, Charles, prince of Wales; and his wife, Camilla, duchess of Cornwall; as well as the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, are already at Balmoral, according to their respective spokespersons.

Meanwhile, the queen’s other sons, Prince Andrew, duke of York; and Prince Edward, earl of Wessex; as well as Edward’s wife, Sophie, countess of Wessex; Charles’ two sons, Prince William, duke of Cambridge; Prince Harry, duke of Sussex; and Harry’s wife, Meghan, duchess of Sussex, are all on their way to Balmoral, their respective spokespersons confirmed.

