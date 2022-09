With the exception of Jim Woods, the Martinsville School Board voted on Monday to regain legal counsel regarding the reversion of Martinsville from a city to a town. Reversion would result in the dissolution of the school system according to City Attorney Eric Monday. Woods was on Council when it voted unanimously to pursue reversion in 2019.

MCPS to start mental health screening; checks already being done for reading, speech, vision The Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) board met for its regular monthly meeting, getting a mental health update from MCPS School Psychologist Dr. Travis Worrell.