‘﻿The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Elisabeth Moss dishes on season 5

Hulu

(NOTE LANGUAGE) We return to Gilead Wednesday with a new season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

After that big death at the end of last season, star and director of several of this season’s episodes, Elisabeth Moss, tells ABC Audio that her character June is spiraling.

“I think she thought that she was going to feel better after killing Fred. I think she thought that that was going to be, bring her some relief or bring her some peace. And it doesn’t because violence is not the answer,” she explains.

“Killing this one person might have made her feel good for an hour, but it doesn’t actually solve anything and it doesn’t bring Gilead down,” the Emmy award winning actress continues. “It doesn’t get her daughter back. And that’s a horrible realization.”

Speaking of Gilead, some are comparing the repressive republic to the U.S., following the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Executive producer Warren Littlefield would agree.

“I think after the Supreme Court made their Roe v Wade decision, you know, we are closer to Gilead than ever before, and that scares the s*** out of us,” he says.

Moss adds that everyone was “devastated” and shares, “At the same time, we also feel, I think, proud that we’re doing something and providing a voice or a safe space for people, that we feel like we’re on the right side here. And I think there’s pride in that.”

As for what fans can expect from season 5, show runner Bruce Miller says, “One of the biggest themes of the season is trying to get clean after trauma…the impossibility of getting clean is really one of the themes of the season that you kind of move on with the scars you have. You don’t leave them behind.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.