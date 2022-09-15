Motorcycle crash claims life

Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle pursuit, which ended with a fatal crash Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County. The pursuit began when a Trooper in Campbell County attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the motorcycle crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. James Lee Holley, 37, of Graham, NC, drove the Suzuki and died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and the roadway was closed for an extended period due to a fuel leak from the truck.