Ridley Scott producing ‘Blade Runner’ series for Amazon

ABC Audio has confirmed that Ridley Scott, Oscar-winning filmmaker and the director of 1982’s Blade Runner, is bringing a sequel series to Amazon Prime.

Blade Runner 2099 will be a follow-up to Denis Villenueve‘s acclaimed 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, which Scott produced and which featured Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto, as well as Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard from Scott’s groundbreaking 1982 original film.

Based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, 1982’s Blade Runner was set in the dystopian future of 2019 Los Angeles, with Ford’s character, an investigator known as Blade Runner, tasked with hunting down a rogue band of artificial humans known as replicants.

In a statement, Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, noted, “The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re…honored to be able to present this continuation of the…franchise.”

Sanders said he’s “confident…Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

An anime series set in the same universe, Blade Runner: Black Lotus debuted last year on Adult Swim and the animation hub Crunchyroll, featuring the voice of The Gray Man‘s Jessica Henwick.

