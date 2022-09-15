WHEE sports

High school football

Week #4

In high school football on Friday: Bassett is at William Byrd, Magna Vista travels to Franklin County, Dan River is at Martinsville and Patrick County is at Chatham.

Week #3

Bassett 63, Dan River 7

Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6

Martinsville 34, Morehead 21

Patrick County 34, North Stokes 0

E.C. Glass 49, G.W. Danville 0

College football

In college football on Saturday: Wofford is at Virginia Tech with an 11:00 a.m. kickoff and Old Dominion plays at UVA at 2 p.m.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Orioles beat the Nats last night 6-2. The Nats are off today and play the Marlins at home tomorrow. Washington is 49-94 on the season, last in the National League East. With 19 games left in the season the Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians are on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.