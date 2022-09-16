Chrissy Teigen says pregnancy loss from two years ago was an abortion: “Let’s call it what it was

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about the pregnancy loss she suffered two years ago, now calling it an abortion.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John [Legend] and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen explained while speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit Thursday, per Entertainment Tonight.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen author continued. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen elaborated that it took the overturning of Roe v. Wade for her to come to the realization of what had actually happened, and explained that Legend was the one who initially brought it to her attention.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” the model recalled. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

The admission comes a month after Teigen, 36, and Legend, 43, revealed they are currently expecting their fourth child. The pair are already parents to six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles.

