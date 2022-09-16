In Brief: New faces for new season of ‘SNL’, and more

NBC’s Saturday Night Live unveiled some new faces Thursday for its upcoming 48th season. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will be added as feature players on the late-night comedy show, following the departures of longtime regulars Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney at the end of last season. Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and featured player Aristotle Athari joined them in departing over the summer. There’s no word yet on whether the remaining cast from last season will all return when the new season kicks off October 1…

Netflix on Thursday dropped the trailer for its new limited series From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldana. Based on Tembi Locke‘s memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, the series follows Saldana as Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, an American student studying abroad in Italy who enters into a complicated whirlwind relationship with Lino, a Sicilian chef, played by Eugenio Mastrandrea. From Scratch features eight episodes and premieres on Netflix October 21… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell are teaming up for Amazon’s untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance from Joe and Anthony Russo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details are being kept under wraps, but sources tell the outlet series will take place in “an alternate America akin to Apple’s For All Mankind and Amazon’s former Man in the High Castle“…

