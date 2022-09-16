(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs

Carl Cassell, 57, of Bassett, died Wednesday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgans, 89, of Martinsville, died Thursday. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Howard Jones, 83, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Elmer Walker, 100, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

James C. Williams, 82, of Martinsville died Wednesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.