Poll shows 2 in 3 people are stressed about fulfilling their TV watch list

When it comes to TV, the complaint used to be “there’s nothing on.”

Now, with streaming the norm, the problem is everything’s on all the time — and that’s stressing people out.

In fact, according to a new poll, 2 in 3 Americans say they fear they’ll never be able to catch up with the titles they’ve earmarked.

In fact, 73% of respondents said they have a list of shows they’re looking to see — but only 58% have checked them all off.

Of those who failed to catch up, 42% complained they don’t have the time.

Forty-three percent say they can’t get the list under control because so many new shows get added to it. Twenty-nine percent say it’s too overwhelming to watch everything on their list.

The most popular shows on Americans’ to-do list, according to the survey, are Stranger Things, followed close behind by Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead.

Breaking Bad and Squid Game rounded out the top five.

And with the average American having access to four streaming services, it takes an average of a half hour for respondents to find something — even if they have their handy list.

