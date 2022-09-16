Friday, September 16, 2022
Timothée Chalamet reveals the career advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

If you ever wondered what advice one Hollywood heartthrob would have for another, wonder no more, because Timothée Chalamet just dished on the career advice given to him by Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the cover story of the October 2022 issue of British Vogue, Chalamet, 26, shared that what DiCaprio told him was simple: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

The advice came during the actors’ first meeting in 2018.

The Dune star, who makes history as the first solo man to be on the cover of British Vogue, also discussed his rise to fame, stating, “I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career.”

“And in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with],” Chalamet continued. “And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour.”

The October issue of British Vogue hits newsstands September 20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

