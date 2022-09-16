Friday, September 16, 2022
Tropical Storm Fiona approaches Puerto Rico: Latest forecast

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Fiona is taking aim on the Caribbean and is set to bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding and mudslides to Puerto Rico.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where there are heavy rains and gusty winds on Friday.

The heavy rain will continue this weekend with the threat of flash flooding and mudslides lingering.

Most of Puerto Rico could see 3 to 6 inches of rain, but the mountains could see 6 to 10 inches.

Widespread power outages are possible across Puerto Rico.

By Sunday night into Monday early morning, Fiona will approach the Dominican Republic where it could make landfall as a strong tropical storm.

Fiona’s winds are expected to approach 70 mph, which is considered a strong tropical storm (a category 1 hurricane begins at 74 mph).

Up to 15 inches of rain could hit the island of Hispaniola and flash flooding and mudslides are possible.

After moving over the high mountains of Hispaniola, the storm will weaken as it reemerges in the Atlantic Ocean near Turks and Caicos.

It is too early to tell if Fiona will have any impact on the mainland United States.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

