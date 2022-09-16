HomeDailiesSunny with a high of 81 today
Sunny with a high of 81 today

staff
By staff
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will keep our area dry and seasonal into the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.