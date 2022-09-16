Winston Duke reveals the sadness of shooting ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ without Chadwick Boseman

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

For the cast of Black Panther, shooting the sequel without the star, the late Chadwick Boseman, was very painful.

“Every day, someone else would manifest their grief, and we’d have to come together to help soothe them and take care of them,” Winston Duke tells E! News.

Duke portrays M’Baku, leader of the Jabari tribe. In the original film, he saved the life of King T’Challa, played by Boseman, after a near fatal battle for the throne with Michael B. Jordan’s character, N’Jadaka.

“We had to overcome this grief and create something really beautiful and special, and we did,” Duke adds. “I think we accomplished that.”

The sequel picks up after the death of T’Challa, as the country of Wakanda looks to crown a new leader and new Black Panther. Most of the stars of Black Panther return for Wakanda Forever, including Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Dania Gurira.

As previously reported, last weekend, Boseman, who died in 2020 from cancer, was named a Disney Legend.

The Disney Legends Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters November 11.

