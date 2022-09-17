Community Calendar

Saturday, Sept 17

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast, 6:30-10 a.m. at the fire station.

Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department’s 50th anniversary/community day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair is from noon to 10 p.m. today at the Franklin County Recreation Park, Sontag Road in Rocky Mount.

Relay for Life of Martinsville-Henry Countywill be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex.

The Patrick County Agricultural Fair continues through today, at Rotary Field in Stuart. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the rides start at 6.

The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the Kappa Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority present The Diamonds & Pearls

Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Attire is semi-formal. Tickets are $50; call 276-299-0813 for purchasing information.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Architecture and history of uptown Martinsville program at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center with Virginia King.

Monday, Sept. 19

P&HCC College Board meets at 12:30 p.m. at Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Center, Patrick & Henry Community College.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

The Henry County Fair will be held from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Canning Soups and Such class will be held at 9 a.m. 24 at the Spencer-Penn Center. All supplies will be provided. The cost is $20; call 276-957-5757 to register.

Retired English professor Angela Wright will teach “Write Your Life,” a workshop in writing memoirs, from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 and Oct.1 at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive. The cost is $75, and includes all supplies and lunch. Call or text 276-734-2828 to reserve a place.

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Sunday, Sept. 25

A barn quilt class will be held from 1-5 p.m. at the Spencer-Penn Center. The price is based on the size of the project: 12 by 36 inches, $75; 25 inches square, $65; and 36 inches square, $85.Register at 276-957-5757.

Monday, Sept. 26

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet at 5:00 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

William Guerrant of Pittsylvania County will talk about his first novel,“Jim Wren,” at 10 a.m. at the Bassett Historical Center. The book, inspired by a true story, spans nine decades, from the mountains of western Virginia to a riverside mill town to a farm in the Piedmont. Motivated by a struggling teenage boy, an old man faces a final challenge to bring closure to a secret past. Admission is free.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park. Veterans and their families are invited for hot dogs and chips. Games including cornhole and badminton will be set up, and there will be music.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Fall festival at The Spencer-Penn Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, children’s activities, vendors and more.

The Patrick County Music Association will have shows on Oct. 15, Nov. 12

and Dec. 10 in the Rotary Building in Stuart. Performers will include SideLine, the

Churchmen and the Lonesome River Band.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.