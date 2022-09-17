WHEE sports

High school football

Week #4

Martinsville 50, Dan River 27

Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 0

Bassett 42, William Byrd 21

Chatham 21, Patrick County 19

In high school football for Friday (Sept. 23): Tunstall at Magna Vista, Martinsville at Halifax County, Patrick County at G.W. Danville, Bassett is off.

College football

In college football today: Wofford is at Virginia Tech with an 11:00 a.m. kickoff and Old Dominion plays at UVA at 2 p.m.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Nats beat the Marlins yesterday 5-4. The two teams play again this afternoon. Washington is 50-94 on the season, last in the National League East. With 19 games left in the season the Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians are on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.