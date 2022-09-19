Monday, September 19, 2022
Kate Winslet hospitalized after fall while filming in Croatia

By staff
John Phillips/Getty Images

Kate Winslet was hospitalized after suffering a fall while filming in Croatia.

Winslet, who is shooting her upcoming film Lee, slipped while on set and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure required by production, Entertainment Tonight reports. 

A rep for the British actress told the outlet, “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Winslet will star in the historical drama Lee as Lee Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed photographer working for Vogue as a correspondent during World War II. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

