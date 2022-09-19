Monday, September 19, 2022
WHEE sports

High school football

Week #5

Bassett gets the week off this week, Tunstall travels to Magna Vista, Martinsville is at Halifax County and Patrick County plays at G.W. Danville.

Week #4

  • Martinsville 50, Dan River 27
  • Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 0
  • Bassett 42, William Byrd 21
  • Chatham 21, Patrick County 19

College football

Virginia Tech and UVA get the week off, UNC hosts #8 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Marlins beat the Nats yesterday 3-1. The Nats begin a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves tonight. Washington is 51-95 on the season, last in the National League East. With 16 games left in the season the Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians are on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.

