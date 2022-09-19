‘The Woman King’ reigns at the box office with $19 million debut

Sony Pictures

Oscar-winner Viola Davis reigned at the top of the box office with the historical action drama The Woman King. The film, currently riding a “Certified Fresh” score on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, earned a better-than-forecast $19 million in its debut in theaters.

Tellingly, the audience for The Woman King‘s debut was 60% female, according to industry stats.

Coming in second was last week’s #1 finisher, the horror film Barbarian, starring Justin Long and Georgina Campbell. The film scared up another $6.3 million in its sophomore frame.

The horror movie Pearl opened in third place with $3.1 million, neck and neck with another new release, the murder mystery See How They Run, which ended up in fourth place.

Rounding out the top five was Brad Pitt‘s action comedy Bullet Train, which made $2.5 million.

