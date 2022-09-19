Monday, September 19, 2022
Sunny with a high of 84 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front pushes into the region from the north by tonight. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening ahead of the front, and will mainly affect the Greenbrier Valley. High pressure builds on Tuesday and Wednesday. A change in air mass is expected behind another front on Thursday, with temperatures dropping about ten degrees below normal, and giving us our first real taste of fall. Dry weather and gradual warming returns for the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

