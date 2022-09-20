‘Billy on the Street’ returns with Paul Rudd to plug Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com ‘Bros’

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Billy Eichner brought back his Emmy-nominated comedy show Billy on the Street with the help of Marvel movie star Paul Rudd. The pair hit the streets in branded T-shirts in order to spread the word among the straights about Billy’s Netflix “gay rom-com” Bros.

The addition of Rudd worked for many of the folks, including one burly guy who said he’d go if Rudd himself carried him to the theaters. Rudd obliged, doing Ant-Man proud by lifting the much bigger guy off the ground.

It didn’t work for one person, however, leaving Billy to scream in frustration, “I’m sorry I’m not Florence Pugh!”

Later in the bit, Billy recruited “a pack of wild lesbians” to scour the street for new converts to his film, which opens September 30. He even reprised his “for a dollar” segment from the classic Billy on the Street episodes to plug the Universal movie.

