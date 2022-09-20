Nevada official accused of murdering journalist continues to be held without bail

LVMPD

(LAS VEGAS) — The Clark County District Attorney officially filed a criminal complaint against county official Robert Telles, charging him with two felony counts of murder in the killing of Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German.

Telles, 45, who will be represented by a public defender, will continue to be held on no bail until another hearing is set. An attorney representing Telles did not make arguments for bail at the Tuesday hearing.

Telles was arrested earlier this month after DNA evidence found by a SWAT team at his home linked him to the crime scene.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3. Telles, who served as the Clark County public administrator, blamed German for ruining his career in politics and his marriage, according to prosecutors.

In a previous hearing held on Sept. 8, a judge granted the prosecution’s request that Telles be held without bail.

Telles waived his right for a preliminary hearing to be held within 15 days. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 26.

