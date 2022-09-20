Wednesday, September 21, 2022
'Saturday Night Live' announces its first guests of the new season

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will be the first host of Saturday Night Live‘s 48th season, which kicks off on October 1st. The sketch show made the announcement via social media, also confirming Kendrick Lamar will be the first musical guest.

The October 8th episode will star veteran Irish character actor Brendan Gleeson with musical guest Willow, and for the October 15th installment, recording artist and recent She-Hulk guest star Megan Thee Stallion will serve as both host and musical guest.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

