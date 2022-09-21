In Brief: Jimmy Kimmel re-ups with ABC, and more

ABC announced Tuesday that Jimmy Kimmel has signed a three-year contract extension to continue to host his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The news ends speculation that Kimmel would end his show sometime in the near future. “After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting,’” joked Kimmel. Kimmel has the longest-running late-night talk show in ABC history and now becomes the longest-tenured host currently in late night, after Conan O’Brien ended his show last year…

(NOTE LANGUAGE) After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer‘s sketch comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer, is returning for a fifth season. “I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges,” the comedienne joked in a Wednesday tweet, adding it will move from Comedy Central to Paramount+ — which Schumer called, “the hottest piece of a**.” She added, “So, sit down and open your pants (so you’re comfortable, not in a sexual way) because we’re not holding anything back.” She concluded, “You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me forever cancelled.” Season five will consist of five episodes, with two debuting on the premiere date and the remaining three set to drop weekly on Thursdays…

Beetlejuice will end its Broadway run in January, according to Variety. Its final show at the Marquis Theater will be on January 8, 2023. However, it won’t be curtains for the stage version of Tim Burton‘s 1988 film, which will launch a 26-city national tour kicking off December 6 in San Francisco. Beetlejuice opened in 2019 to mixed reviews and weak ticket sales, before turning into a viral hit among younger audiences on social media…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.