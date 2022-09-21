Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNewsLocalMan convicted of first degree murder
NewsLocal

Man convicted of first degree murder

staff
By staff
0
10

A Pittsylvania County man was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony on Monday. Montel Oakley, 45, was convicted in the shooting death of Corey Andrew Moon in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. The shooting occurred on July 11, 2021 as Oakley and Moon were hanging out at Leesville Lake. The two then got into an argument over CDs that ended with Oakley shooting Moon. According to the Danville Register & Bee, Oakley told an investigator that Moon had gone out to his car to get his AK-47 and Oakley followed him out. The two men began to wrestle over the gun causing it to fire multiple shots. Oakley will appear in court again on Nov. 18 at 1 pm for sentencing.

Previous articleObituaries
Next articleThis is how much money Black women lose to the pay gap
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE