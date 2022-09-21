Man convicted of first degree murder

A Pittsylvania County man was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony on Monday. Montel Oakley, 45, was convicted in the shooting death of Corey Andrew Moon in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. The shooting occurred on July 11, 2021 as Oakley and Moon were hanging out at Leesville Lake. The two then got into an argument over CDs that ended with Oakley shooting Moon. According to the Danville Register & Bee, Oakley told an investigator that Moon had gone out to his car to get his AK-47 and Oakley followed him out. The two men began to wrestle over the gun causing it to fire multiple shots. Oakley will appear in court again on Nov. 18 at 1 pm for sentencing.