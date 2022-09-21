Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentMichelle Obama announces 'The Light We Carry' book tour
NewsEntertainment

Michelle Obama announces ‘The Light We Carry’ book tour

staff
By staff
0
7
ABC/Richard Cartwright

Michelle Obama announced Wednesday she is going on tour to promote her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

The six-city tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., at Warner Theatre on November 15. The former first lady will also make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco before wrapping up the tour December 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The follow-up to her 2018 #1 bestselling memoir, Becoming, Obama’s The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, will be published on November 15.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, The Light We Carry. I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour,” Obama said in a statement.

“This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty,” she added. “On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

Fans can register now through Monday, September 26, for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 30, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleIs James Bond the role nobody wants? Longtime producers sound off on search
Next article‘Ted Lasso’ characters coming to soccer game ‘FIFA 23’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE