Michelle Obama announces ‘The Light We Carry’ book tour

Michelle Obama announced Wednesday she is going on tour to promote her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

The six-city tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., at Warner Theatre on November 15. The former first lady will also make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco before wrapping up the tour December 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The follow-up to her 2018 #1 bestselling memoir, Becoming, Obama’s The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, will be published on November 15.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, The Light We Carry. I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour,” Obama said in a statement.

“This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty,” she added. “On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

Fans can register now through Monday, September 26, for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 30, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

