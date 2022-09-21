Wednesday, September 21, 2022
staff
By staff
(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs

Deniece Quinn Ferguson

08/07/1946

- 09/17/2022

Deniece Quinn Ferguson
Deniece Quinn Ferguson

08/07/1946 - 09/17/2022

Deniece Quinn "Momma-Dee" Ferguson passed away at her home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1946, to the late Elmer T. Quinn and Nannie Turner Love. She is su...

Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens

04/25/1929

- 09/17/2022

Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens
Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens

04/25/1929 - 09/17/2022

Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens, 93, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born in Martinsville, on April 25, 1929, to William Thomas Draper and Thelma Elizabeth Sto...

Carl E. Ingram

09/11/1937

- 09/16/2022

Carl E. Ingram
Carl E. Ingram

09/11/1937 - 09/16/2022

Carl E. Ingram, 85, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 11, 1937, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Le...

Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins

09/22/1932

- 09/15/2022

Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins
Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins

09/22/1932 - 09/15/2022

Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins, 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on September 22, 1932, in Martinsville to Ernest Mitchell Campbell and Audrey Powell ...

Arthur "Art" B. Foley

02/25/1934

- 09/16/2022

Arthur
Arthur "Art" B. Foley

02/25/1934 - 09/16/2022

Arthur "Art" B. Foley, 88, of Henry, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 25, 1934, in Patrick County, to the late William Arthur Fo...

Dexter Kenneth "Kenny" Mullins Jr.

04/02/1949

- 09/15/2022

Dexter Kenneth
Dexter Kenneth "Kenny" Mullins Jr.

04/02/1949 - 09/15/2022

Dexter Kenneth "Kenny" Mullins Jr., 73, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, Stuart, Va. He was born April 2, 1949, to the late Dexter Kennet...

Bob White

08/25/1929

- 09/14/2022

Bob White
Bob White

08/25/1929 - 09/14/2022

Bob White, 93, of Martinsville, Va. and Islamorada, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Martinsville. He was born on August 25, 1929, in Oakhill, W.Va., to Gorman Thurston White and...

Stephen Russell Sides

12/04/1955

- 09/05/2022

Stephen Russell Sides
Stephen Russell Sides

12/04/1955 - 09/05/2022

Stephen Russell Sides, 66, of Salisbury, Md., died on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born in Martinsville, Va., on December 4, 1955, he was the only child of the late E...

Virginia Ratliff Webb

10/24/1925

- 09/09/2022

Virginia Ratliff Webb
Virginia Ratliff Webb

10/24/1925 - 09/09/2022

Virginia Ratliff Webb was born October 24, 1925 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Pearl Jones Ratliff and Sidney Erwin Ratliff. Virginia was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Roanoke. After graduation...

Ronald Ray Younger

09/02/1956

- 09/09/2022

Ronald Ray Younger
Ronald Ray Younger

09/02/1956 - 09/09/2022

Ronald Ray Younger, age 66 of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Patrick County on September 2, 1956, to the late Donald Lee Young...

Posey "Chip" Gordon Young Jr.

09/17/1961

- 08/28/2022

Posey
Posey "Chip" Gordon Young Jr.

09/17/1961 - 08/28/2022

Posey "Chip" Gordon Young Jr., 60, of Spencer, Va. passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1961, to the late Bettie Barrow Young and Posey Gordon Young Sr. In addition to ...

Wilbert Gene Ross

11/03/1947

- 09/09/2022

Wilbert Gene Ross
Wilbert Gene Ross

11/03/1947 - 09/09/2022

Wilbert Gene Ross, 74, of Meadowbrook Lane, Martinsville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was born in Fries, Virginia, on November 3, 1947, to...

Neville Broaddus Frith

11/16/1954

- 09/03/2022

Neville Broaddus Frith
Neville Broaddus Frith

11/16/1954 - 09/03/2022

Neville Broaddus Frith, 67, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born November 16, 1954, to Willey Richard Broaddus III and Neville Watson Broaddus, who both preced...

Isla Collins Scarce

11/26/1944

- 09/03/2022

Isla Collins Scarce
Isla Collins Scarce

11/26/1944 - 09/03/2022

Isla Collins Scarce, 77, of the Whitmell community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born in Axton, Va., on November 26, 1944, a daughter of the late W...

Audrey O'Dell Nester

Passed 09/01/2022

Audrey O'Dell Nester
Audrey O'Dell Nester

Passed 09/01/2022

Audrey O'Dell Nester, 77, of Walkertown, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. She was born in Henry County, Va., to the late Lem Carter and Ruth Snow Carter. In addition to h...

Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr.

05/19/1931

- 08/15/2022

Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr.
Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr.

05/19/1931 - 08/15/2022

Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr., age 91, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Fieldale, Va., on May 19, 1931, to Gilbert Harrell Sr. and Bessie Wheeler Harrell. He was preceded by his loving...

Christopher Stephen Hill

02/19/1996

- 08/24/2022

Christopher Stephen Hill
Christopher Stephen Hill

02/19/1996 - 08/24/2022

Christopher Stephen Hill, "Xcells" former E-Sports Professional, 26, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1996, in Greensboro, North Caroli...

Orlando Buford Galloway

09/16/1938

- 08/14/2022

Orlando Buford Galloway
Orlando Buford Galloway

09/16/1938 - 08/14/2022

Orlando Buford Galloway, 83, departed this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Bishop House Hospice Facility, Wentworth, N.C. He was born to George and Pearl Millner Galloway, on September 16, 193...

Everett Wayne Wilson

04/27/1948

- 08/28/2022

Everett Wayne Wilson
Everett Wayne Wilson

04/27/1948 - 08/28/2022

Everett Wayne Wilson, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 27, 1948, in Martinsville, to the late Joseph Everett Wilson and Gladys Wilson...

Winnie Marie Dillard

Passed 08/05/2022

Winnie Marie Dillard
Winnie Marie Dillard

Passed 08/05/2022

Winnie Marie Dillard departed this life on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Community Hospital in San Bernardino, California. She was born in Henry County, Virginia to the late Josephine Dillard. She gradua...

Wanda S. Spencer

10/26/1950

- 08/24/2022

Wanda S. Spencer
Wanda S. Spencer

10/26/1950 - 08/24/2022

Wanda S. Spencer, 71, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Franklin County on October 26, 1950, to the late Posey Mitchell...

George Richard Littles

12/01/1941

- 08/24/2022

George Richard Littles
George Richard Littles

12/01/1941 - 08/24/2022

George Richard Littles, 80, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Richard was born on December 1, 1941, to the late George Glenwood and Annie Lankford Littles. He re...

Benjamin Harrison Mullins Sr.

Passed 08/20/2022

Benjamin Harrison Mullins Sr.
Benjamin Harrison Mullins Sr.

Passed 08/20/2022

Benjamin Harrison Mullins Sr. 89, transitioned on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Pentecostal Asse...

Jimmy Lee Keith

05/07/1959

- 08/21/2022

Jimmy Lee Keith
Jimmy Lee Keith

05/07/1959 - 08/21/2022

Jimmy Lee Keith, 63, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born May 7, 1959, in Russell County, Virginia to the late Delmar Blaine Keith and Pauline Keith. Jimmy was self-e...

Carolyn Livengood Foley

08/01/1941

- 08/20/2022

Carolyn Livengood Foley
Carolyn Livengood Foley

08/01/1941 - 08/20/2022

Carolyn Livengood Foley, 81, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born August 1, 1941, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Charles Wesley Livengood and Irene Mozelle ...

