Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeDailiesSunny with a high of 88 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Sunny with a high of 88 today

staff
By staff
0
17375
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure remains in the area today, but begins to slide south as a cold front nears from the north. On Thursday and Thursday night, a cold front will move through,
accompanied by gusty winds. Winds will be highest on the ridges, which could gust to 35 mph. With this first fall front, dead and broken branches that have not fallen may become dislodged. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected early Thursday into Thursday evening with the frontal passage. Behind the front, temperatures drop
several degrees below normal, giving us our first real taste of fall. Dry weather and gradual warming returns for the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous article‘Andor’ launches today on Disney+
Next articleWHEE sports
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Local

Man convicted of first degree murder

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE