Sunny with a high of 88 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure remains in the area today, but begins to slide south as a cold front nears from the north. On Thursday and Thursday night, a cold front will move through,

accompanied by gusty winds. Winds will be highest on the ridges, which could gust to 35 mph. With this first fall front, dead and broken branches that have not fallen may become dislodged. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected early Thursday into Thursday evening with the frontal passage. Behind the front, temperatures drop

several degrees below normal, giving us our first real taste of fall. Dry weather and gradual warming returns for the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: