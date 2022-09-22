Hurricane Fiona latest: Bermuda braces for impact

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Fiona, now a monster Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, is taking aim on Bermuda as hard-hit Puerto Rico looks to recover.

Latest forecast

A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda, where tropical storm conditions are expected to begin Thursday evening.

Hurricane conditions are possible overnight, depending on how closely Fiona passes the island.

On Saturday morning, a weakened Fiona will make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada, bringing powerful, gusty winds to Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and New Brunswick.

The East Coast of the United States could see an increased threat of rip currents, along with choppy surf.

Devastated Puerto Rico looks to recover

As Fiona charges ahead, Puerto Rico looks to recover after the storm barreled across the island this week, killing several people, knocking out power and demolishing water service.

The flooding was catastrophic, with Fiona dumping up to 30 inches of rain.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for the U.S. territory.

Next potential storm

A tropical wave known as Invest-98L has a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

It’ll move into the western Caribbean this weekend where conditions will be ripe for tropical development. The tropical wave is heading to the warmest water source in the Atlantic Basin, which gives it the potential to become a significant hurricane.

After this weekend, models are split on its path. Most of the models take the storm into the Gulf. Some models predict a strong storm moving through Cuba and off Florida’s east coast, while a few models track a weaker storm into Central America.

