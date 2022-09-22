“It would suck to do something else”: Adam Sandler on gratitude, growing up and growing old

Courtesy “AARP The Magazine”

In the October/November issue of AARP The Magazine, 56-year-old Adam Sandler opens up about growing up, getting older in Hollywood and his gratitude for his long career.

“I’m calmer than I used to be,” Sandler says. “I used to go nuts. I had a quick temper, quick reactions … I was selfish. I was competitive with other comedians and stuff.”

“I appreciate other people’s talent now rather than competing with it — in every field, in every sport, every part of showbiz,” Sandler says.

With that wisdom comes age, but Sandler’s OK with that. “I like my age … It’s freeing,” he explains.

Says the superstar, who famously dresses way down, “I’m nonstop commitment to my projects, though I don’t have the same discipline to keep my body in shape.”

He adds, “There hasn’t been one movie where I’ve stayed the same weight throughout a three-month shoot. I used to worry about it. Now I’m OK.”

The actor also shared some thoughts on his pivots from wacky comedies like The Ridiculous Six and Grown-ups to acclaimed dramatic turns.

“I love comedy more than anything,” he reveals, but says he welcomes a challenge.

“It was cool as hell pushing myself in new ways like I did on Uncut Gems … the intensity of that amazing character, or in Hustle, being around the greatest NBA players, and not worrying about laughs as much as what each character is going through and pulling for.”

Sandler also says he hopes people like his movies: “Whether you’ve liked me or not, [they] appreciate that I’ve tried my best.”

He adds, “I’m just amazed people have trusted me as long as they have in this business and given me shot after shot. Because it would suck to do something else.”

