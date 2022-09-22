Sunny with a high of 85 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front crosses the region today, with very gusty winds developing with its departure. Winds will be highest on the ridges, however even lower elevations will see gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range. With this first fall front, dead and broken branches that have not fallen may become dislodged. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon, though most will remain dry. Behind the front, temperatures drop several degrees below normal for Friday and Saturday, giving us our first real taste of fall. The next front brings a brief warm up ahead of it, and a chance for rain Sunday and Sunday evening. This second front knocks temperatures back down a few degrees for next week.

