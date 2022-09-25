Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl 57 halftime show.

The singer herself confirmed the news Late Sunday afternoon ET by posting an image on her social media of her tattooed right hand and arm holding a football aloft — the same photo promoter Roc Nation first posted to their Twitter, with the caption “Let’s GO – @Rihanna @NFL #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX.”

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Roc Nation founder and chair Jay-Z in a statement via the NFL, announcing the news.

The halftime show is a co-production of Roc Nation, Apple Music and the NFL, the first time all three have teamed up for the event.

“Over the coming months, fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter,” the NFL statement promises.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

