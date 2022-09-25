WHEE sports

High school football

On Friday: Magna Vista is at Bassett, G.W. Danville is at Martinsville, and Tunstall is at Patrick County.

Week #5

Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14

Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17

Patrick County at G.W. Danville (postponed due to power outage)

College football

On Saturday, Virginia Tech plays at UNC and UVA is at Duke.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Nats beat the Marlins this afternoon 6-1. The Nats play the Braves at home on Monday. Washington is 53-99 on the season, last in the National League East. With 10 games left in the season the Dodgers have clinched their division and the Mets and the Braves have secured wild card berths in the National League. The Guardians and the Astros have won their divisions and the Yankees have won a wild card berth in the American League.