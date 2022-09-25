Monday, September 26, 2022
HomeDailiesWHEE sports
DailiesSports

WHEE sports

staff
By staff
0
22056

High school football

On Friday: Magna Vista is at Bassett, G.W. Danville is at Martinsville, and Tunstall is at Patrick County.

Week #5

  • Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14
  • Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17
  • Patrick County at G.W. Danville (postponed due to power outage)

College football

On Saturday, Virginia Tech plays at UNC and UVA is at Duke.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Nats beat the Marlins this afternoon 6-1. The Nats play the Braves at home on Monday. Washington is 53-99 on the season, last in the National League East. With 10 games left in the season the Dodgers have clinched their division and the Mets and the Braves have secured wild card berths in the National League. The Guardians and the Astros have won their divisions and the Yankees have won a wild card berth in the American League.

Previous articleWilliams charged with assaulting his opponent
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Mostly sunny with a high of 79 today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE