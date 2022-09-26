Monday, September 26, 2022
Sunny on Tuesday with a high of 72

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Gusty winds and widespread rainfall, which may result in localized flooding, are possible later Friday through Sunday as the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian affect the Mid-Atlantic region. Uncertainty remains in the exact path the storm will follow, therefore the latest forecasts should be monitored closely as the week progresses. High pressure building in from the west will bring drier air into the area through Thursday at least.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
