Community Calendar

Tuesday, Sept. 27

William Guerrant of Pittsylvania County will talk about his first novel,“Jim Wren,” at 10 a.m. at the Bassett Historical Center. The book, inspired by a true story, spans nine decades, from the mountains of western Virginia to a riverside mill town to a farm in the Piedmont. Motivated by a struggling teenage boy, an old man faces a final challenge to bring closure to a secret past. Admission is free.

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and hold public hearings at 6 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Bargain Fair from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Charity League Warehouse, 242 Franklin St.

Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. uptown Martinsville.

Monday, Oct. 3

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. until noon at the Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Henry County School Board meets for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park. Veterans and their families are invited for hot dogs and chips. Games including cornhole and badminton will be set up, and there will be music.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Fall festival at The Spencer-Penn Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, children’s activities, vendors and more.

The Patrick County Music Association will have shows on Oct. 15, Nov. 12

and Dec. 10 in the Rotary Building in Stuart. Performers will include SideLine, the

Churchmen and the Lonesome River Band.

Friday, Oct. 21

Nominations for the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2022 will be accepted through today. All nominations must be received at the City Manager’s Office or County Administrator’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.