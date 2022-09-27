(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs

Garry Anthony Lawson, 57, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, August 30. The Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, at 7 p.m., at Mercy Crossing Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Joseph Fitzgerald Mooney, 58, of Martinsville, died Saturday, September 17. A funeral will be held Friday, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Brent Douglas Wagoner, 40, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.