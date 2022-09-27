Sunny with a high of 70 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will reach the area late Friday as the remnants of Ian moves north, and will continue into the weekend. Ian may bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and a flash flood threat to the region. In addition, gusty winds will be possible depending on Ian`s exact track. The latest forecasts should be monitored closely as the week progresses for the latest information on Ian and how it may impact our forecast area. Mainly dry weather is expected through the end of the work week as high pressure to our west builds over the region.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: