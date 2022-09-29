Thursday, September 29, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment"Rest in Power": Michelle Pfeiffer mourns "Gangsta's Paradise" artist Coolio
NewsEntertainment

“Rest in Power”: Michelle Pfeiffer mourns “Gangsta’s Paradise” artist Coolio

staff
By staff
0
4
Paul Bergen/Redferns

On her Instagram, Michelle Pfeiffer posted a throwback picture of herself with Coolio, who died Wednesday at 59.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist@coolio. A life cut entirely too short,” she began about the “Gangsta’s Paradise” artist. “As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success.”

Pfeiffer added, “I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family.”

She closed by mentioning his birth name, “Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.” along with a heart emoji.

Incidentally, Pfeiffer is correct about the popularity of “Gangsta’s Paradise” boosting the film: Antoine Fuqua, then an up-and-coming video director, has credited the actress’ surprise participation in the video and its success, with turning the movie into a hit.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFroggy Guy: Amphibian named in conservationist Seth MacFarlane’s honor
Next articleBiden, visiting FEMA in Ian’s aftermath, says search and rescue critical
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE