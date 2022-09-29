Friday, September 30, 2022
Two unrelated crashes claim two lives

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which
resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings
Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County.

A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road and failed to stop for a red signal, the vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment. David Nelson Henderson, 57, of Martinsville, Va., drove the Nissan.

Mr. Henderson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police are investigating an unrelated fatality that occured when a vehicle and ATV collided. The crash occurred on Wednesday, (Sept 28) at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County.

A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive traveling north on Spencer Preston Road and was struck by a Ford F-350 which was also traveling north on Spencer Preston Road.

The 4-wheeler was driven by Cecilia Renee Neblett, 57, of Danville, Va. Ms. Neblett was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

