Community Calendar

Saturday, Oct. 1

Bargain Fair from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Charity League Warehouse, 242 Franklin St.

Monday, Oct. 3

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. until noon at the Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bob Ross Painting Class, 9:30 a.m. Piedmont Arts. Learn Bob Ross’s famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Admission is $75 for members and $80 for non-members.

Henry County School Board meets for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, Oct. 7

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host its final Uptown First Friday of the season, “Harvest Moon Edition with Tate Tuck,” 5-9 p.m., on the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park. Veterans and their families are invited for hot dogs and chips. Games including cornhole and badminton will be set up, and there will be music.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Chix with Stix, Tuesdays, October 11th and 25th, 10:30 a.m. Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Friday, Oct. 14

Blues, Brews + Stews, 6–9 p.m. Gravely-Lester Art Garden, $20 General Admission.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Fall festival at The Spencer-Penn Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, children’s activities, vendors and more.

The Patrick County Music Association will have shows on Oct. 15, Nov. 12

and Dec. 10 in the Rotary Building in Stuart. Performers will include SideLine, the

Churchmen and the Lonesome River Band.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Wee Create! 3 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Themed crafts for tots ages 2 – 6 and their trusted adult. Adult supervision and advanced registration required. Free for members. $5 per child non-members (pay at door). October’s theme will be Halloween.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Virginia Commission for the Arts, Meet and Greet, 10 a.m. Piedmont Arts

Friday, Oct. 21

Nominations for the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2022 will be accepted through today. All nominations must be received at the City Manager’s Office or County Administrator’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival from 2:00 to 7:00 pm, rain or shine at the Smith River Sports Complex Festival Grounds.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Fall festival at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home, 300 Blue Ridge Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, food trucks, trunk or treat, vendors and booths.

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Petty will be uptown at Roosky’s talking about his new book, Swerve or Die shortly after the Dead On Tools race is over.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Friday, Nov. 4

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts, Admission Free.

Thursday, Nov. 17

A Beautifully Broken Virginia, 6:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Come experience a unique photographic journey through the beautifully decaying rural places within our state with which so many Virginians have become fascinated.

Saturday, Nov. 19

The Wild Ponies with Doug and Telisha Williams will perform at the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. uptown Martinsville.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, 3:00 p.m. Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, and $5 for students.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.