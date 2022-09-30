Friday, September 30, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentIs Harrison Ford headed into the MCU with 'Thunderbolts'?
NewsEntertainment

Is Harrison Ford headed into the MCU with ‘Thunderbolts’?

staff
By staff
0
8
ABC

While mum was the word even when he was at the D23 expo, rumors have it that Harrison Ford could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thunderbolts

The project was teased by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at the event, where Ford promoting his upcoming fifth Indiana Jones adventure.

While nothing was mentioned about Ford at the time, it’s rumored the 80-year-old superstar was approached by Marvel to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross. That news came from Los Angeles Magazine‘s Jeff Snider.

Based on a Marvel Comics title, Thunderbolts sees Ross collecting a team of supervillains for impossible missions. 

Ross isn’t just the team’s leader — the relentless pursuer of The Hulk becomes what he most hates: a scarlet-hued version of the beast known as Red Hulk. 

According to Marvel lore, apart from his superhuman strength, Red Hulk’s “skin generates intense heat” that “can also be released through his eyes and is strong enough to melt through Spider-Man’s webbing or turn sand into glass.”

Hurt, who passed away in March, played Ross multiple times in the MCU, even before that was officially a thing, starting with 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. He last appeared in 2021’s Black Widow.

It’s not known whether Ford has signed on for, or passed on, the part.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleNick Cannon welcomes baby #10
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE