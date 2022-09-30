Last Uptown Friday of season set

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host its final Uptown First Friday, “Harvest Moon Edition with Tate Tuck,” on Friday, October 7, 2022, 5:00-9:00 P.M., on the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza.

Admission is free through support of the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville & Henry County and corporate sponsors, Carter Bank & Trust and the Lester Group. Beginning at 5:00 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will sell two flavors of craft beer, and Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar will sell food. Bring a lawn chair and dress accordingly for this outdoor event.

Tate Tuck will perform from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. According to his website, “When Tuck makes music, it is clear that he is an old soul.” The hint of southern drawl in his voice, accompanied by intricate guitar picking, puts a unique spin on some old standards, current favorites, and originals. Raised on a farm at Smith Mountain Lake, he brings a unique performance that weaves in and out of genres like country, rock, bluegrass, folk, blues, rhythm & blues, pop, and hip-hop.

John Phillips, Historical Society President, stated, “We appreciate the community’s significant response to this year’s Uptown First Friday season. The open mic format was popular, but we wanted to offer something different for this last one and secured rising star, Tate Tuck. Wear your favorite hoodie and join us for an evening of entertainment as we say farewell to summer, welcome autumn, and celebrate October as Local History Month in Virginia.”