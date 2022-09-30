Friday, September 30, 2022
WHEE sports

High school football

Week #6: Bassett beat Magna Vista 41-7, Patrick County beat Tunstall 51-35, and Martinsville shutout G.W. Danville 14-0.

College football

On Saturday, Virginia Tech plays at UNC and UVA is at Duke.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Nats beat the Braves last night 3-2. The Nats play at home against the Phillies today. Washington is 54-101 on the season, last in the National League East. With 7 games left in the season the Dodgers and Cardinals have clinched their divisions and the Mets and the Braves have both secured wild card berths. The Yankees, Guardians and the Astros have won their divisions in the American League.

