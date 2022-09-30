Friday, September 30, 2022
Wild Ponies to perform at home

The Wild Ponies

Doug and Telisha Williams packed their bags and headed to Nashville a number of years ago to pursue their musical careers and although they have performed back here at home, it’s been awhile.

Dean Johnston and his group, Move to Martinsville, have announced that Doug and Telisha have been scheduled to be the next Music in the Box show at

We are announcing the next Music in the Box show at the Theatre Works Community Players Black Box uptown on Franklin Street.

“Our hope is that Doug and Telisha’s past popularity at the Rives, before the fire, helps us get a big crowd at the Black Box.

The show is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.

