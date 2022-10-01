WHEE sports

High school football

Week #6: Bassett beat Magna Vista 41-7, Patrick County beat Tunstall 51-35, and Martinsville shutout G.W. Danville 14-0.

Week #7: Bassett at Patrick County, Magna Vista at Halifax County, Chatham at Martinsville.

College football

On Saturday, Virginia Tech plays at UNC and UVA is at Duke.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Phillies beat the Nats 5-1 yesterday. Washington is 54-102 on the season, last in the National League East. The Nats are scheduled to play a doubleheader against the Phillies at home today. With 6 games left in the season the Dodgers and Cardinals have clinched their divisions and the Mets and the Braves have both secured wild card berths. The Yankees, Guardians and the Astros have won their divisions and the Blue Jays, Rays and Mariners have secured wild card berths in the American League.