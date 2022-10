National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

The remnants of Ian will track through the Mid- Atlantic by today, bringing abundant cloud cover, areas of rain and gusty winds. The system is weakening with time, so expect winds to diminish today, the rain also tapering to areas of showers. Showers will persist across the region through Sunday before the entire system exits the region Monday. A return to high pressure and drier conditions is expected Tuesday.

